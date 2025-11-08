Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $47.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

