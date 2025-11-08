Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NU by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NU by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,432,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NU by 50,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456,177 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NU by 613.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

