Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,096 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 61,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

