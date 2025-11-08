Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 680,702 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,702 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $242,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $299,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Veeva Systems by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:VEEV opened at $295.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.