SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560,750 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $209,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,699,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,947,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,066,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,551 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $24,159,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $21,964,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $98.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

