34,583 Shares in Noah Holdings Ltd. $NOAH Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noah by 61.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 696,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 266,602 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of Noah by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 163,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOAH opened at $11.16 on Friday. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $738.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOAH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Noah from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

