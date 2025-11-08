Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $238.46 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $238,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 260,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

