Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Purchased by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $45,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

