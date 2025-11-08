Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises 6.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in CRH by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,572,000 after acquiring an additional 364,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CRH by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in CRH by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

