Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 18.9% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390.25 and last traded at GBX 371.80. Approximately 11,141,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 1,980,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWR

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £688.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.