Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 155,468 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 155,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $276,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $211,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $246.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

