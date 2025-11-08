Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.