Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $2.24 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $287.45 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.79 and its 200-day moving average is $280.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

