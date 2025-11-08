Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 13,636 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

BIL stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

