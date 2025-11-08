Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $367.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.46. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $377.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

