NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 251,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 72,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

