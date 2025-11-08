Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 Humana Inc. $HUM

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.22.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

