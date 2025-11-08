Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 66.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,387 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.