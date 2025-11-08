Keystone Financial Services Has $417,000 Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Keystone Financial Services cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 709,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.