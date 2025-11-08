AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,133,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,451,000 after acquiring an additional 366,342 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.