iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Stock Position Lowered by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,197 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 5.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $37,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $408,082,000. Crcm LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000.

IBIT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

