Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Acquires 214 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 76.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Celestica were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 102.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $322.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.85. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.13.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

