Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) CFO Ron Vincent Sells 15,000 Shares

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Vincent sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $105,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,453.45. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CXDO stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Crexendo Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that Crexendo Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Crexendo by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

