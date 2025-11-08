Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 9,550 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,097,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,811,000 after buying an additional 766,947 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after acquiring an additional 683,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,736,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,885,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

