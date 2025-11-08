Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $680,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $447.05 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.42 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.83.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.