Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Workday by 27.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Workday by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

