Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,213 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 4.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vertiv by 449.9% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 130.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE VRT opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.