Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,119 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.6%

WMG opened at $30.23 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on Warner Music Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

