Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan Buys 4,900 Shares

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEFGet Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$56,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,776,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,603,920. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position.

Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,750.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 9,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,507.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,168.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 4,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$10,431.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,157.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 7,300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,315.00.
  • On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 2,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.
  • On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,760.00.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$119.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.38.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

