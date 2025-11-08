Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.95. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at $282,893,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,533,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 416,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

