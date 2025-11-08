EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.
EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
EOG Resources Price Performance
NYSE EOG opened at $105.19 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.57.
Institutional Trading of EOG Resources
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
