Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 15.7%

NUS opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.