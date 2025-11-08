Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 37,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average of $176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

