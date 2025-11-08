Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,233 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,596,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 15.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 36.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total value of $9,120,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,455.55. This trade represents a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.88, for a total transaction of $3,474,987.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,416.24. The trade was a 63.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $63,569,958. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $589.15 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $625.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

