Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Duolingo comprises 1.0% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $3,772,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 39.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $20,803.68. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,280,203.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 in the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.53.

View Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of DUOL opened at $201.21 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.