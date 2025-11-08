Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold” Rating

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Phillip Securities cut Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.