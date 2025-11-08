Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 833 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $616.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $611.72 and a 200-day moving average of $576.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

