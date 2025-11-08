Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.16. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,317,866. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

