Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $484.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

