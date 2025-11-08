iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 18.8%

MTUM opened at $248.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

