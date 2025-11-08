565 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,946,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $466.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

