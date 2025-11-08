WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$306.00 to C$308.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$316.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$297.00 to C$299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$328.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$318.42.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE:WSP opened at C$257.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$277.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$275.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$217.42 and a 52-week high of C$291.46.

In other news, insider Philippe Fortier sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total value of C$1,963,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,911.21. This trade represents a 80.03% decrease in their position. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 25,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.25, for a total transaction of C$7,006,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,595,972.25. This represents a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.