Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $20.73 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $130.55 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

