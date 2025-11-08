True Wealth Design LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 2,000,590 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $129,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,306,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the period.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $80.44.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
