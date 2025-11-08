Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $1.00

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilon Health from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.40 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilon Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

Agilon Health Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of AGL stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Agilon Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $274.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.05.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilon Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Agilon Health by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,428,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 178,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,060,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,939,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilon Health during the first quarter valued at about $17,242,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

