ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 3,637 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $81,105.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 391,419 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,643.70. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 140 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $3,521.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,030.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 352 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $7,803.84.

On Friday, October 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,089 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $52,621.91.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 772 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $17,061.20.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $4,414.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $56,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $2,260.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 126 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $2,851.38.

On Friday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 402 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $9,093.24.

ACR stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.70 and a beta of 1.77.

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ACR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $24.50 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

