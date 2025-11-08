Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Releases Earnings Results

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.03. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $468.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

