YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.380-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.89. YETI has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of YETI by 17.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of YETI by 88.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Marsh Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.