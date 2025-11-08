Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $586,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

