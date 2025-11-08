Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 11,651 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,830,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8,986.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,260,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,203 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Equinor ASA by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 333,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 452,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. Hsbc Global Res lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.3%

EQNR opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.